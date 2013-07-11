CALIFORNIA

LINDSAY Lohan has been branded a “troubled, tormented train wreck” by the director of her latest steamy movie The Canyons. Director Paul Schrader also reckoned the troubled diva showed “tardiness, tantrums, absences, neediness and psychodrama” on set.

Lohan, 27, has been cast as a torn lover in the soon-to-be-released raunch-fest alongside James Deen. And while Schrader admits Lohan, who is still in rehab for drink and drug problems, can be a nightmare – he still enjoys working alongside the volatile actress.

Lohan “feels she must be experiencing an emotion in order to play it,” he explains. “This leads to all sorts of emotional turmoil, not to mention on-set delays and melodrama.

“We call them ‘troubled,’ ‘tormented,’ ‘train wrecks,’ but we can’t turn away. We can’t stop watching. They get under our skin in a way that controlled performers can’t.” he added: “All the drama, all the stress, that means little.

A director can shoot around misbehaviour. He can’t shoot around lack of charisma.” Lohan is set to complete 90 days of court-ordered rehab treatment at the end of July as part of a plea deal to avoid jail after lying about driving a car during an accident in 2012.

She has told friends she won’t carry on for a day more than she has to at the Cliffside Malibu rehab centre despite battling drug and alcohol addiction for years. But worried doctors have begged her to sign up for at least another 30 days while she has been warned about moving back in with troubled mum Dina.

That’s because the pair have been known to go out clubbing together and doctors believe she could turn to drink once again.