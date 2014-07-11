FAISALABAD

The Fesco chief has directed the staff to ensure accurate and timely delivery of electricity bills and stop issuing inflated bills which brings bad name to the company.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company Chief Executive Officer Khurshid Alam said this during a visit to Satiana Road, Madina Town and People’s Colony while reviewing the performance of the meter reading teams.

He said that meter-reading staff should perform their duty with full devotion and concentration. He said that reduction in losses through over-billing and artificial rating would not be tolerated and elements involved in this practice would be sent home. He said that on the special directives of the Ministry of Water and Power, follow-up meter reading was being done after the regular reading so that wrong reading and irregularity could be identified. He said that meter reading staff was the backbone to generate revenue. He said that the company has prominent place in all the distribution companies of Pakistan but the staff could not be allowed to reduce the line losses through artificial rating.

He warned the staff that anybody involved in over-billing through bogus reading would not be spared and such employees should be taken to task.