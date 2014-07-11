LAHORE - Jamatud Dawa Amir Hafiz Saeed said the US and India are behind the deteriorating situation of Pakistan. He expressed hope that operation Zarb-e-Azb against the militants in North Waziristan would achieve success.

He has said the Indian army is increasing its influence in Afghanistan and the situation could lead Islamabad and Kabul face tough circumstances in the years to come. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar at the Lahore High Court Bar Association here on Thursday.

Hafiz said that defeat in Afghanistan was forcing the US to leave the country as soon as possible and the time would come when India would also run away.

He said there is only party-based politics in Pakistan while real leadership is lacking in the country. He suggested that media is the only source which could sensitise the people for a positive change. The people of Pakistan should not be disappointed as a positive change must come, he added.

JI CONDEMNS WORLD

SILENCE OVER ISRAEL’S AGGRESSION

Jamaat e Islami chief Sirajul Haq has strongly condemned the world community’s silence over Washington-backed Israel’s bombings in Gaza resulting in large scale killings of Palestinians.

In a statement here on Thursday, he said that Israel was continuing the bloodshed of Palestinian women and children but the world conscience was unmoved. The blood of the Muslims is being shed all around but the so called champions of human rights and peace had shut their eyes and ears , he added.

The JI chief said that unless and until the Muslim Ummah stood united to face the enemy, the injustice and oppression against the Muslims would continue.

He urged the world community to take notice of the Israeli aggression and protect the helpless Palestinians.

He also impressed upon the OIC and the Muslim rulers to sit together and work out a common strategy for the safety of the Muslims facing oppression all over the world especially the Israel’s attacks against Hamas and Palestinians.

Sirajul Haq said that the double standard of the UN on the Palestine and Kashmir issues and the anti-Islam attitude of the world powers was the biggest hurdle in the liberation of these areas.

He said that US President Obama’s statement that Israel had the right of defence was an indirect support to Israel’s brutalities against the Palestinians which had emboldened the Zionist state.

The JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch while condemning Israel’s bombings in Gaza causing the martyrdom of dozens of innocent men, women and children said that Israel was a monster bent upon disturbing world peace. He said that peace was the need of the entire world but it could not be achieved unless the simmering issues of Palestine and Kashmir were resolved.

Liaquat Baloch said that the Ulema, and Khatibs in their Friday addresses would highlight the issue and condemn the world community’s indifference to the Israel’s attacks over Palestinians.