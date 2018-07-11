Share:

KARACHI - The role of print and electronic media is very important in upcoming elections; media is highlighting the importance of general election to masses, manifestos of political parties and profile of candidates contesting in various constituencies.

This was stated by Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Brig (r) Haris Nawaz while addressing members of the Metropolitan Publications Committee of All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS) on Tuesday.

Brig (r) Haris said that 5,576 polling stations have been declared sensitive across Sindh and the government is installing 20,000 CCTV cameras. In this regard, work has been handed over to the NRTC. The company has started the installation of cameras from July 3, and would complete it by July 22, he added. He said that with the help of CCTV cameras these sensitive polling stations would be monitored. At the end of the polling on election day, the hard-drive of cameras would be handed over to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), he informed.

He made it clear that no candidate would be given a police security and no police or private security guards would be allowed entry in the polling stations on the polling day, he added.

Brig (r) Haris said that water scarcity across the country is a big issue and we should make effective plans for its solution.

He further said that the caretaker government is committed to fully supporting the election commission in holding free, fair and transparent elections.

APNS Senior Vice President Kazi Asad Abid and Secretary General Sarmad Ali and editors of a large number of publications were also present on the occasion.