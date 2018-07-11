Share:

LAHORE - A nine-year-old boy died and another sustained critical wounds when they were hit by bullets fired by bodyguards of PML-N supporters at a corner meeting in Kot Lakhpat late Tuesday, police said.

The deadly gunfire comes one week after the Punjab Police were ordered to enforce the ban on aerial firing , fireworks, and even display of weapons during election rallies under the ECP’s code of conduct.

It was also learnt that some police officials were present at the corner meeting but they did not bother to stop aerial firing .

SP Model Town (Police Division) told reporters that an unidentified bodyguard of Aslam Bhatti, said to be a supporter of PML-N candidates Malik Pervaiz (NA-133) and Khawaja Saad Rafique (PP-168), started aerial firing during the corner meeting.

As a result, nine-year-old Mazhar Manzoor died on the spot. A 12-year-old boy Fahad Haneef sustained bullet wounds and was rushed to Lahore General Hospital where he was stated to be in serious condition. The body was shifted to the morgue for autopsy. The shooter managed escape.

The police official also claimed that they were conducting raids to arrest the gunman.

The two boys were standing among crowds in the densely populated locality when bodyguards of Aslam Bhatti fired gunshots into the air.

The shooting triggered panic in the residential colony as many people rushed to safety.

A large number of people also took to streets to protest against the deadly shooting. According to police sources, the PML-N supporters earlier blamed unidentified PTI workers for the gunfire during the corner meeting.

A police investigator later claimed the gunman, not identified yet, was arrested by police immediately after the fatal shooting.

The police also launched the investigation into the deadly shooting. However, the murder case was not registered with the police yet.