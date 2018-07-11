BRINGING THE GOOD OLD DAYS CLOSER

NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
NAWAIWAQT GROUP
News Paper & TV Channel
Roznama Nawaiwaqt
Waqt News TV
Magazines
Weekend - eMag
Weekend - Articles
Young Nation - eMag
Young Nation - Articles
Sunday Magazine
Family Magazine
Nidai Millat
Mahnama Phool
Election 2018
Thursday | July 12, 2018
NEWS
Latest
Headlines
Top Stories
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Letters
MULTIMEDIA
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
EDITOR'S PICKS
Featured
Newspaper Picks
PRINT EDITION
Today's Paper
E-Paper
BLOGS
Blogs
Write for Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
7:54 PM | July 12, 2018
Pak embassy to investigate murder of Pakistani student in China
7:38 PM | July 12, 2018
PML-N to win more seats in election 2018 as compared to 2013: Ahsan
7:31 PM | July 12, 2018
Heavy clashes take a toll on govt forces and Taliban
7:20 PM | July 12, 2018
‘Baat Cheet’ with Bee Gul
7:01 PM | July 12, 2018
Kalsoom Nawaz regains conscious after 30 days, confirms Hussain
6:30 PM | July 12, 2018
Contingency plan in place for Sharif’s arrival
6:26 PM | July 12, 2018
US donates protective vests, helmets to Sindh prisons department
6:06 PM | July 12, 2018
Autobiography of Reham Khan published in UK, Amazon
5:40 PM | July 12, 2018
Parents can inherit dead daughter's Facebook account: German court
5:33 PM | July 12, 2018
Amputee football: Gaza’s first squad kicks in to action
5:31 PM | July 12, 2018
Before Trump, the long history of fake news
5:14 PM | July 12, 2018
Croatia will be ready for France in World Cup final, says coach Dalic
5:09 PM | July 12, 2018
Five dead as huge landmass falls on van in AJK
4:57 PM | July 12, 2018
Pakistan to file counter rejoinder in Jadhav’s case on July 17
3:49 PM | July 12, 2018
United Nations official praises Pakistan’s positive role at UN
3:42 PM | July 12, 2018
Senate directs PTA to block websites, pages containing blasphemous material
2:50 PM | July 12, 2018
Women to resist ban on their vote in Mohri Pur
2:14 PM | July 12, 2018
Al-Azizia reference: AC rejects petition to transfer case
1:51 PM | July 12, 2018
LHC dismisses plea against nomination papers of Aleem Khan
1:39 PM | July 12, 2018
Shehbaz says, not afraid of jails and shackles
BRINGING THE GOOD OLD DAYS CLOSER
Share:
Share
Tweet
Google+
BRINGING THE GOOD OLD DAYS CLOSER
Share
Tweet
Google+
Share:
RELATED NEWS
June 26, 2018
Bringing peace on the Korean Peninsula
June 19, 2018
Artist buried for three days under busy Australian road
June 14, 2018
Family allows bringing Ch Rehmat's remains home
June 09, 2018
South Korean found six days after Australia mountain fall
Top Stories
7:01 PM | July 12, 2018
Kalsoom Nawaz regains conscious after 30 days, confirms Hussain
1:10 PM | July 12, 2018
COAS visits Peshawar, condoles with Bilour family
6:30 PM | July 12, 2018
Contingency plan in place for Sharif’s arrival
6:06 PM | July 12, 2018
Autobiography of Reham Khan published in UK, Amazon
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus