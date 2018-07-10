Share:

MULTAN-Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU) Vice Chancellor Dr Tahir Ameen declared on Tuesday that all admissions to the varsity for new academic year 2018 will be done online.

Addressing a meeting held in connection with the preparations for Prospectus 2018 here, the VC said that the online admission mechanism would not only offer financial relief to the students but also save their time and facilitate them at large. He said that help desks would be set up in all departments of the varsity to offer guidance to the students on online system. The VC directed concerned officials to plant trees in and around all departments to cope with the intensity of hot weather.

Chairman of prospectus committee Dr Tariq Mahmood Ansari briefed the meeting on prospectus and asked chairmen of all departments to give their opinion on preparation of prospectus.

Director Public Relations Prof Abdul Qudoos Sohaib said that giving up conventional method of admissions through prospectus is a revolutionary step which would take the varsity on step further in its drive to automation. He said that the prospectus would soon be available on BZU website.