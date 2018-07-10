Share:

LAHORE-The Pakistani Academy Selection Committee invites Pakistani filmmakers to submit their films for Oscar consideration in the ‘Foreign Language Film Award’ category for the 91st Academy Awards by 20th August 2018, 5pm [PST]. This will mark the sixth consecutive submission by the Pakistani Academy Selection Committee having previously submitted “Zinda Bhaag” in 2013, “Dukhtar” in 2014, “Moor” in 2015, “Mah-e-Mir” in 2016 and “Saawan” in 2017 to represent the best of Pakistani cinema for award consideration in the ‘Foreign Language Film’ category. The committee is chaired by two-time Academy Award and Emmy winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and includes Kamila Shamshi [Novelist], Saira Kazmi [Actress and Director], HM Naqvi [Novelist], Hadiqa Kiani [singer, song writer, and philanthropist], Ali Sethi [Singer and writer], Zoe Viccaji [Singer, Song-writer, and musical actress], Nadeem Farooq Paracha [Journalist, author, and cultural critic], Nabila Maqsood [Haistylistand entrepreneur], Khalid Malik [Actor and Radio Jockey] and Faisal Qureishi [Actor]. The committee will choose one film as Pakistan’s official submission for the, ‘Foreign Language Film Award’. A foreign language film is defined as a feature-length motion picture produced outside the United States of America with a predominantly non-English dialogue track.