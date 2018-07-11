Share:

CCP head to chair session of UNCTAD discussion

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): CCP Chairperson Vadiyya Khalil will chair the seventeenth session of the Intergovernmental Group of Experts on Competition Law and Policy being held by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) from Wednesday (today) in Geneva. Each year, an Intergovernmental Group of Experts (IGE) on Competition Law and Policy meets to discuss ways of improving worldwide cooperation on competition policy implementation and enhancing convergence through dialogue. This is for the first time that Pakistan has been chosen to chair the high profile UNCTAD conference as a result of Pakistan's commitment to effective competition law enforcement and the CCP's involvement in UNCTAD's activities under the leadership of Vadiyya Khalil in this field. In this session, the IGE on Competition Law and Policy is expected to adopt the Agreed Conclusions and to decide on its work programme until its next session.

The United Nations Set of Principles on Competition provides the basis for intergovernmental consultations. The IGE on Competition Law and Policy is a standing body established under the United Nations Set of Multilaterally Agreed Equitable Principles and Rules for the Control of Restrictive Business Practices (UN Set) to monitor the application and implementation of the Set. The UN Set is a multilateral agreement on competition policy, which was negotiated and adopted by General Assembly resolution 35/63 on 5 December 1980.

Parc, women varsity sign MoU on technical cooperation

ISLAMABAD (Staff Reporter): Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) will provide technical cooperation to Govt Sadiq College Women University of Southern Punjab. In this regard, a memorandum of understanding was signed at PARC Headquarters for the mutual scientific and technical cooperation to advance the education of science and technology in the country and strengthen the scientific infrastructure which will bring benefits to both sides. Govt Sadiq College Women University, Bahawalpur Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Afza along-with Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) Director Prof Dr Faizul Hassan Naseem visited Islamabad. According the MoU, PARC and Women University would undertake to pursue a programme of scientific, technical and academic collaboration for the exchange of ideas, skills and techniques on problems of national interest as agreed from time to time.

Envoy for boosting Pak-Kyrgyz trade

PESHAWAR (Staff Reporter): Kyrgyzstan Ambassador to Pakistan, Erik Beishembieve stressed the need for joint efforts to further boost mutual economic and trade relations between Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan. He was talking to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KPCCI) President Zahidullah Shinwari on Tuesday. The both sides agreed to make efforts to enhance the existing trade volume as well as bilateral economic ties between the two countries by exchange of business delegation on reciprocal basis and making investment in multiple potential sectors. Kyrgyzstan Honorary Consul General Arbab Bashir Ahmad, Kyrgyzstan Embassy First Secretary Algozhoev Sanzhar, NH Kazmi and Zaigam Kamzi were also present. The diplomat said the Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan would not only strength the bilateral trade and economic ties, but would also remove all impediments in way of mutual trade. The envoy said his country gave great important and take keen interest to increase the existing trade and economic relations with Pakistan.

For this purpose, he added all initiatives have been taken.

He said the establishment of Kyrgyzstan Honorary Consulate in Peshawar would not also facilitate the local business community but also provide facilities to strength the bilateral trade between the two countries. He agreed with the proposal of exchange of business delegations and asked the business community of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to take full benefits from investment opportunities in Kyrgyzstan.

The diplomat informed that Kyrgyzstan total population is around 6.2 million but nearly 3million tourists visited annually to his country.

He said there were vast investment opportunities in tourism sector in Kyrgyzstan, so the Pakistani investors should take full benefit from them.

Zahidullah Shinwari informed the diplomat about vast investment opportunities in multiple sectors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He stressed that the both countries should need to provide facilities to business community to give boost the bilateral trade and economic relations between them.

