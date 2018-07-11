Share:

Cheetay.pk partners with Modemetric

LAHORE (PR): Cheetay.pk, one of Pakistan’s leading e-Commerce platforms, has collaborated with a modern analytic solution company called Modemetric, a Business Intelligence organisation with offices in Lahore, Dubai and the USA.

This partnership will bring cheetay.pk several benefits that will help in creating synergy between new business opportunities, enhance research capabilities and the steps to take in terms of making progressive strategic decisions.

This initiative will assist cheetay.pk in leveraging data to better understand customer needs, enhancing customer experience, and will allow cheetay.pk to serve its customers more efficiently. Moreover, it will enable them to better understand customer behaviour and react proactively to identify profitable avenues and potential areas which can help the company in devising pragmatic strategic plans for future growth and expansion.

Unlike other logistic players, cheetay.pk is committed to delivering not just food but becoming an omnipresent e-Commerce platform that provides everything the customer needs i.e. food, groceries, books, health care and beauty products, payment solutions, etc.

TCL holds football gaming tournament

LAHORE (PR): TCL, one of the leading players in the global TV industry, has held a football gaming tournament at a local mall. The main purpose of event was to boost the passion of young football lovers by providing them with the best visual experience through TCL’s unique LED smart TVs.

Over 1,000 gamers participated in the event showing their love and excitement for FIFA18 world cup. The event was an opportunity for gamers to participate and play on the latest TCL 4K Smart Televisions while enjoying a truly unique gaming experience. The tournament also had some exciting prizes for the winners including Neymar Jr.(TCL Global Brand Ambassador) merchandise,4K UHD LED TVs and Cash Prizes.

Zong strengthening customer platforms

LAHORE (PR): Placing customers at the core, Zong aims to continue strengthening its internal and external customer platforms such as Concept stores and Customer Care Centers. The teams are trained to be open and responsive to all sorts of queries to ensure that Zong is listening to customers, responding to them and ensuring their engagement to provide what they want in terms of the best network quality at the most competitive rates.

“Our 4G network has been in an ever expanding mode, from Peshawar to Gwadar. This kind of a prolific rise is backed by the steadfast efforts to deliver optimal and unique user experience for valued clientele numbered in millions,” shared company spokesperson.

By adopting state of art technologies in telecom arena, Zong 4G’s pursuit for optimal service delivery to users is driving the company to take adequate measures to keep a consistent pace with the unfolding demands of modernised digitisation.

KMB’s clients win accolades at Citi-PPAF Awards

ISLAMABAD (PR): Khushhali Microfinance Bank’s successful micro-entrepreneurs received acknowledgement at 12th Citi-PPAF Micro-entrepreneurship Awards ceremony held to celebrate the achievements of outstanding microentrepreneurs across Pakistan. These awards are given to individuals who demonstrate courage and resilience to overcome distressing circumstances and establish successful businesses.

Khushhalibank’s client Sanobar from Hyderabad won National Winner (female) entrepreneur award. Saifullah from Naseerabad won the award for Regional Winner (Balochistan). Surayya Bibi from Muzaffarabad won the Regional Winner (AJK) award.