Share:

When we go through the quantitative analysis of CPEC. We came to know that China is investing less than it giving us in the form of infrastructural loans with interest. 200 million Pakistanis thought CPEC to become the lifeline of the crumbling war affected economy and GOVT. OF PAKISTAN has formed vision 2030 taking CPEC into account but there is a smell of neo-imperialist thinking as the debt that state has to bear would collapse the subtle economy. Average interest rate is 1.6% . Officials should look at it again or CPEC would instead of becoming a vision would become an illusion in 2030.

SABOOR.A.KHAWAJA,

Skardu, June 21.