LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Anwarul Haq Tuesday directed Wasa, LWMC and other departments concerned to prepare for rain.

Last week, at least 10 people were killed and dozens others injured as more than 252-mm rain ravaged the city.

APP reported rain fell in parts of city on Tuesday and the Met Office said heavy rain is expected at isolated places in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and adjoining areas from July 13 to July 15.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 35 degrees celsius during the day.

According to the Met Office, second spell of monsoon rain is likely to commence over Kashmir and upper Punjab in next 24 hours. More rain-thundershowers with gusty winds are expected at scattered places in Islamabad, upper Punjab (Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad divisions), and Kashmir, while at isolated places in Sahiwal, Multan divisions during next 24 hours.

According to synoptic situation, seasonal low lies over North Balochistan with its trough extending southeastward.

These currents are likely to intensify from Thursday. A westerly wave is also expected to prevail over the upper parts of the country from Wednesday.

Weather pundits say the prevailing weather conditions would persist with even more intensity during the next few days. The farmers have been advised to save rainwater in rain-fed areas to irrigate crops.