Share:

rawalpindi - District Monitoring Officer/Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Umer Jehangir on Tuesday issued show-cause notices to 17 candidates of National Assembly and 4 of Punjab Provincial Assembly for violating the election Code of Conduct.

Raja Pervaiz Asharf, Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Hanif Abbasi, Malik Abrar, Daniyal Chaudhry, Raja Javed Ikhlas, Raja Qamar ul Islam, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Toheedi, Ghulam Sarwar, M Shabbir Awan, Raja Jehandad Khan, Amir Mehmood Kiyani, Ch M Azeem, Hina Manzoor, Makhdoom Niaz Inqlabi, Raja Ashfaq Sarwar, Malik Shakil Awan, Fayazul Hasan Chohan and Malik M Iftikhar were served show-cause notices as the names and addresses of the printers and publishers was not printed on the publicity material displayed by the candidates which is mandatory under Section 234 of the Election Code of Conduct.

The candidates have been directed to remove all such illegal publicity material within 24 hours otherwise legal action in accordance with the law will be taken against them.