ISLAMABAD - Openers Naseer Ullah and Shoaib Khaliq’s 240-run opening stand put East Zone on top against West Zone on the first day of the Regional Inter-District Senior (Islamabad Region) 2018-2019 match here at Bhutto cricket ground on Tuesday.

East Zone posted mammoth 397-7 in 83 overs in their first innings with openers Shaoib Khaliq and Naseer Ullah scoring 240 runs for the first–wicket stand. Naseer hammered 134 and Shoaib 100. All-rounder Ali Imran contributed 54. West Zone, in their turn, lost their openers for only 10 runs. Tariq Nawaz made 1 and Syed Muzammil duck. Ali Imran took 1-2 and Samiullah 1-8.