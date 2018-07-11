Share:

KARACHI - Code of conduct for general elections 2018 is being implemented very satisfactory in the Sindh province as compare to the other provinces.

Election Commission of Pakistan Secretary Babar Yaqoob Fateh Muhammad expressed his appreciation while talking to Sindh Chief Secretary Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan during a meeting held in Sindh Secretariat.

The chief secretary welcomed the encouraging remarks of Secretary ECP assured that sophisticated measures are being adopted to facilitate the voters to caste their votes peacefully, the law and order situation shall be maintained comprehensively in the larger interest of the nation.

The chief secretary stated that all-out efforts were being made to ensure the fair, free and transparent general election 2018 in Sindh and Foolproof security arrangements had been finalised till the completion of election process while intelligence committees on provincial, divisional and district level have been constituted to monitor and resolve the day to day issues to this effect. Provincial Election Commissioner (Sindh) Muhammad Yousuf Khan Khattak, IGP Sindh, Secretary Home, Secretary Services, Commissioner Karachi, AIG Police and other senior officers were also present.

The chief secretary further stated that the polling stations were rapidly being facilitated with the water supply, sewerage, electricity, ramps to facilitate the handicapped voters and other facilities including installation of CCTV cameras is also in progress to ensure the sanctity and transparency of the electoral process, he added. The CS further stated that Sindh Government is working hard to create a peaceful environment in province so that the maximum number of voters will come out on election day and participate in the election process.

Suleman Khan referring various meetings held in connection to general election 2018, said that polling staff has been deputed cumulatively.

Chief Secretary further stated that ECP’s code of conduct was being strictly enforced and all required arrangements were being finalized, adding that missing facilities at all polling stations would be provided to voters, enabling them to cast their votes.

The chief secretary stated that election shall be conducted peacefully, the police, Rangers and Pak Army will assist the civil administration and ECP for accomplishment of the election task. IGP Sindh Amjad Javed Sulemani and Commissioner Karachi also briefed the Secretary ECP regarding the arrangement.

The ECP secretary expressed satisfaction over the arrangement of Sindh Government and expected that fruitful results will appear.