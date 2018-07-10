Share:

SIALKOT-The candidates of PML-N, PTI and other political parties are taking up their door-to-door election campaign in Sialkot city in a bid to woo their voters and supporters.

Though there is no hustle bustle of the traditional election campaign following the restrictions imposed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. However, all the parties' and independent candidates are feeling comfortable while preferably going door to door.

In their visits, they are getting very positive response from the public. The male and female supporters of the main political parties PML-N, PTI and PPP also distributed toys of the election symbols including Tiger, Bat and Arrow among the local people.

These candidates are also claiming to be in strong position and to clinch the seat.

However, the local people were very delighted to see the candidates. They said that their presence was amazing. They said that it was the election season and they were welcoming the candidates.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has planned 1,862 polling stations for holding polling in all the five constituencies of National Assembly and eleven constituencies of Punjab Assembly in Sialkot district.

Deputy Commissioner Tahir Wattu that 158 polling stations have been included in A Category, 1018 polling stations in B Category and 686 polling stations have been listed into C Category in Sialkot district.

A Category's 158 polling stations have been declared as sensitive for which the district administration has chalked out a special security plan in Sialkot district. He added that there were total 2334498 registered voters including 1303401 male and 1031097 female voters.

Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq will address an important meeting of the party workers at the ground of Govt Allama Iqbal College for Women Sialkot today.

The district administration has divided the Sialkot district into 22 sectors to avert the recurring flood threats under a foolproof flood fighting and flood protection plan. As many as 33 flood relief centers have also been established in Sialkot district's all the four Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

ACE NABS OFFICER RED HANDED

The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Muhammad Boota, Assistant Director-Admin in Sialkot Education Department, red handed while taking Rs10,000 bribe from a retired school teacher.

Deputy Director ACE Sialkot Wsaeem Butt said that the ACE has sent the accused behind bars after registering a case against him. Further investigations were underway.

Governor Punjab Rafiq Rajwana will visit Sialkot tomorrow. The governor will attend the annual convocation of Govt College Women University (GCWU) and distribute degrees to the passed out students. He will also talk to media.