KHANEWAL-Hoardings and banners of six candidates have been removed for violating the Election Code of Conduct with the issuance of strict warning to them. The chief monitoring officer here has given instructions to the candidates to abide by the Election Code of Conduct warning that strict action will be taken against the violators.

The officer pledged to conduct free and fair elections as per the instructions of the ECP. He said that the beautification of Khanewal district would be his top priority during his posting as district head. He was meeting with a delegation of senior journalists including Anjum Bashir Ahmad, Qulzam Bashir Ahmed, Sabir Saleem, Javid Khan and Khursheed Ahmad.

The officer further stated that monitoring teams were being constituted to monitor the election campaign. The activities of political parties in 4 constituencies of National Assembly and 8 of Punjab Assembly are afoot while monitoring officers are taking action against those candidates found violating the code of conduct prescribed by the ECP.

The deputy commissioner also told the delegation that betterment of sanitary system of Khanewal city and other parts of the district, availability of clean drinking water, completion of development work, making city clean were his priorities. Instructions have been given to the staff of TMA and district government for the purpose, he said. He said that change would be observed within few months. Outgoing Assistant Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi was also present on the occasion. He urged the residents and social activists of Khanewal to participate in upcoming plantation drive to make district green and clean. He said that district government would provide plants for the people and organisations.