LOS ANGELES:- Eva Longoria has returned to work for the first time since giving birth to her son. The 43-year-old actress and her husband Jose ‘Pepe’ Baston welcomed son Santiago into the world on June 19 and on Monday, the former ‘Desperate Housewives’ star posed for her first photoshoot - and admitted she found it ‘’hard’’ juggling the job with her baby’s needs. She shared a picture of herself in a black and gold robe posing with photographer Bernardo Doral on Instagram and wrote: ‘’First photo shoot after pregnancy! Not gonna lie, this one was hard! Trying to breastfeed and work around Santiago’s schedule.