KARACHI - The Excise Department decided to launch Road Checking Campaign to nab vehicle tax defaulters, here on Tuesday.

Provincial caretaker minister for Irrigation, Public Health Engineering & Rural Development, Inter Provincial Coordination and Excise and Taxation Department Mushtaq Ahmed Shah has said that Sindh Excise and Taxation will launch almost four Road Checking Campaigns in current fiscal year to nab tax defaulting vehicles.

This he said while presiding over a meeting in his office. Secretary Excise and Taxation Narcotics Control Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, Director Generals Shabbir Ahmed Shaikh, Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other directors also attended the meeting. While briefing the meeting, Director General Excise and Taxation Narcotics Control Shabbir Ahmed Sheikh told that for Road Checking Campaign a foolproof program was being chalked out and most probably these campaigns would be held in August to September, December to February and March to April.

He added that during these Road Checking Campaigns it will be ensured to collect maximum tax from tax defaulting vehicles. On this occasion, the caretaker minister Mushtaq Ahmed Shah asked the Secretary ET&NC to launch a mass awareness campaign through print and electronic media so that the tax defaulting vehicles’ owners might deposit their taxes to avoid any untoward situation.

He also advised the tax defaulting vehicles’ owners in their own interest to deposit their due taxes. Shah was of the opinion that timely launch of Road Checking Campaigns would help the Excise and Taxation Department Sindh to collect maximum taxes.

On this occasion, ET&NC Secretary Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar assured the caretaker minister Mushtaq Shah that the officers would perform their duties in efficient manners during these Road Checking Campaigns to get the desired results.