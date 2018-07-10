Share:

ATTOCK-Seven persons died in various incidents occurred in different parts of Attock district on Tuesday.

According to police and rescue sources, four young men, said to be in their early twenties, drowned in River Indus while taking a bath. According police officials, the deceased, identified as Asif, son of Abdul Jalil, Muhammad Aqib, Muhammad Asif, son of Abdul Aziz and Sarfraz, all residents of village Jamori had gone to River Indus which runs near their village to beat the heat. Unknowingly all went into deep waters and drowned. Two of the deceased - Asif and Muhammad Aqib were said to be the employees of a sensitive organisation and were on leave nowadays.

In another incident one Arshad Mehmood, son of Mardan was crushed to death by a train near Hasanabdal. In another incident, ten-year-old Maria, son of Naseem died when a rickshaw she was travelling in was hit by a speeding dumper truck near village Sheenbagh.

Meanwhile, 70-year-old Niamat Jan, resident of Garyala died when her house caught fire while baking bread.