HAFIZABAD-A four-year-old girl namely Hira Fatima, daughter of poor shepherd Muhammad Imran of Mohallah Shamspura, has disappeared mysteriously from Railway Station, Hafizabad. The police have registered a case against unknown accused but so far failed to trace the girl and arrest the accused.

DPO Saifullah Khattak directed the SHO city to ensure early recovery of the minor girl and arrest the accused. He also visited the residence of Muhammad Imran and sympathised with the family members and assured them that the mystery would be resolved shortly. He announced cash prize worth Rs50,000 for a person who would provide secret information about the location of the abductee and the accused.

According to Muhammad Imran, he along with his daughter and goats was present near the railway station when unidentified accused had kidnapped his daughter.