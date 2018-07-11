Share:

KHANEWAL - Multan High Court justice Muzamil Hussain has stayed the orders of Sports Board Punjab (SBP) terminating 400 sports coaches.

The board has terminated 400 sports coaches and issued termination letters to the temporary sports coaches in May 2018, one month before the expiration of their contract ending on June 30, 2018. The sacked coaches staged protests against the cruel move of the board, but no action was taken in this regard.

Later, 39 coaches of the SBP filed a writ petition under the supervision of table tennis coach Amber Bashir through High Court Bar Association president Ashraf Akhter in Multan bench of High Court. During discussion, justice Muzamil Hussain stayed the sacking of the SBP coaches and issued notice to the board.

All the coaches are very happy with this decision.

Chairman coaches Iqbal Bhatti, president Mustafa Adil and general secretary Ishtiaq Qadir said that their move against the termination will continue unless the coaches are restored.