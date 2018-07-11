Share:

COLOMBO:- Rangana Herath may retire from international cricket in November, following the 3-match Test series against England. Provided he plays every Sri Lanka Test until then, he will finish five Tests short of 100. Herath had earlier retired from the shorter formats in order to lengthen his Test career, but now, 40, he believed it was time to consider stepping away from all formats. "Maybe my final series will be the England series later in the year," he said. "Following this South Africa series, there is another three months until the England series. For now, this is what I've planned for. There comes a time for every cricketer, when they have to stop playing. I think that time has come for me.