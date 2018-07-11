Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan is all set to visit all three constituencies (NA-52, NA-53 and NA-54) of Islamabad on July 13.

PTI’s central media department said that Khan’s visit was part of a scheduled election campaign of the party for Islamabad. “This is the second phase of the election campaign for the capital and the local chapter of the party has finalized all arrangements in this regard,” the statement said.

During the July 13 visit, Khan will address public gatherings in Hockey Ground, Bara Kahu and Sector I-10. He will also address a convention of minorities in Bani Gala today.

The statement quoting Zulfi Bukhari, the chief of Khan’s election campaign for NA-53, from where Khan is contesting against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate and former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, said that the PTI’s election campaign in Islamabad was underway successfully. “The people of the federal capital are ready for a change,” it said.