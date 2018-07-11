Share:

SC moved for info about foreign debt

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking directives for authorities to provide detailed information about the foreign loans taken during the last PML-N government and set aside the limit extended by the same government to get loans. Munir Ahmad, a local citizen, had filed the petition through Advocate Azhar Siddique stating that the country’s every child was under the foreign debt of around Rs 130,000. He stated that the PML-N government also extended the legally fixed limit of foreign loans to get more loans. The petitioner claimed that the highest foreign debt was taken during the last tenure of PML-N government for the first time in the country’s history. The limit to get foreign loans extended by the previous government was also against the interest of the country, he said. He asked the court to order the federal government to provide details of the foreign debt and also set aside the loan-limit extended by the previous PML-N government to get more and more loans.–Staff Reporter

Summer school at ITU begins

A month-long free summer school, Afkar-e-Taza Create Conclave, for teenage and adolescent students with marginalised backgrounds has opened under the aegis of the Centre for Governance and Policy at the Information Technology University (ITU). Dr Umar Saif, vice chancellor of ITU, said in his opening remarks that ITU is committed to bringing the underprivileged from the surrounding areas on a par with those privileged. He said that learning was a continuous process. Speaking on this occasion, Dr Yaqoob Bangash, director of the CGP, stated that the initiative focused on critical thinking and responsible citizenship for progress and development of Pakistan. Schools and universities often failed to bridge this gap in Pakistan and this summer school will help the process through new and creative means, he added. The summer school consists of academic talks on history, politics and economics, sessions on gender, ethics and peace building, workshops on drama, creative writing, debates and MUN, and other creative endeavours. The school will continue till August 3.–Staff Reporter

Experts call for research in politics

Speakers at a symposium laid stress on in-depth research on electoral politics and voting behaviour of the masses and on producing experts and specialists in the field so that dependence on foreign organizations, political observers and analysts can be minimized. They were of the view that there was no dearth of talented individuals, prestigious institutions like universities and research organizations, which could produce better results compared to foreign organizations if empowered with resources. The speakers were addressing inaugural session of a six-day symposium on 50-year electoral history of Pakistan jointly organized by Gallup Pakistan, University of Management and Technology (UMT) and the University of Gujrat (UOG) here. UMT Chairman Dr Hasan Sohaib Murad said that Pakistan has a unique history of politics and elections, each contained qualitative and quantitative data in abundance that needed to be explored, analyzed and results shared with all stakeholders for democratically stronger Pakistan. Dr Ijaz Shafi Gilani, chairman of Gallup Pakistan, said that rationale behind the workshop on electoral history of the country was to develop a team of experts who may be recognized as authority on the subject and providers of relevant data to media, civil society and international organizations taking keen interest in Pakistan’s elections. Dr Rasul Bakhsh Rais also spoke on the occasion. He gave a complete outline for the course to be taught in the electoral discipline. –Staff Reporter

Police seize 12 labourers from kidnappers

Rahim Yar Khan and Rajanpur police, backed by the Special Operation Unit, recovered 12 labourers who were kidnapped by robbers in Dangra village of Sadiqabad. According to a handout issued here, criminals armed with modern weapons entered Dangra village in Mauza Nazar Muhammad Jhallan by boats and kidnapped 10 people: Ghulam Fareed, Nazeer Ahamd, Nasir, Munawar, Shahid, Ameen, Ameer Bukhsh, Muhammad Nawaz, Qaisar and Yousaf and took them to Island known as Katchi Lund. They had also kidnapped Abdul Hakeem and his father Jan Muhammad Bugti two days ago. Punjab Police Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam took notice of the incident and ordered arrest of the kidnappers. Teams of Raheem Yar Khan and Rajanpur police along with the Special Operation Unit besieged Katchi Lund for three days. The two sides exchanged firing for three days and the police ultimately recovered those kidnapped. The IG praised the police of both districts, team of Special Operation Unit and DPOs for bravery and dutifulness. The IG said that police teams should remain on high alert in Katcha area and intelligence based operations should be boosted up to eliminate criminals and anti-social elements from the society. He said that protection of citizens is duty of the police and this can never be compromised. –Staff Reporter

Lecture on women participation in election

A special lecture on 'Women Participation in Election 2018' will be held at the Committee Room of the Pakistan Study Center (PSC) Punjab University at 11:00 am tomorrow (Wednesday). According to a press release issued here on Tuesday, Distinguished Scholar & Educationist Justice Dr Nasira Javid Iqbal will be the keynote speaker on the day.–APP