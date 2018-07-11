Share:

JERUSALEM - Israel has closed its only goods crossing with the Gaza Strip over weeks of fires at farms caused by kites and balloons carrying firebombs from the Palestinian enclave. The arson attacks have led to increasing alarm among Israeli residents and farmers near the blockaded Gaza Strip and demands that authorities take action. “The crossing will be closed except for humanitarian equipment (including food and medicine) that will be approved on an individual basis,” Israel’s military said in a statement. “No exports or marketing of goods will be carried out from the Gaza Strip.”