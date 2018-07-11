Share:

rawalpindi - The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday has granted bail to a woman allegedly involved in murder of her husband.

LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi awarded bail to Tehmina Pervin, who was facing charges of suffocating to death her husband with the help of her paramour in Kahuta.

Kahuta Police arrested Tehmina Pervin after registration of a murder case against her in 2017 after her in-laws accused her of killing her husband Babar Sultan with help of her paramour.

According to details, the suspect Tahmina Pervin, through her lawyer Asghar Ali Mubarak, approached Lahore High Court after a session court rejected her bail application. Asghar Ali Mubarak Advocate had told LHC judge that his client was implicated in the murder case but was innocent. He said the allegation on his client is baseless and an attempt by her in laws to blackmail and harass her and her family.

He said that a girl weighing only 40 kg of could not suffocate to death a bulky and tall man. He stated that the confession of the accused before police investigators has no worth or legal basis in law of evidence. He prayed to the court to grant bail to his client. After hearing the comments of lawyer, LHC Rawalpindi Bench Justice Raja Shahid Mehmood Abbasi granted bail to accused. The judge also ordered her to furnish surety bonds worth of Rs 20,000 before the court.