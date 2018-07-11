Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar Tuesday said that the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) making all efforts for implementation of the apex court orders regarding cleaning of drains.

This he stated while talking to the media during his visit of different city drains to review and inspect the condition and cleaning works.

The mayor said that speedy work being done on drains all the money allocated for this work will be used on this. Focus in on such chocking points where rain water used to stay in past, he added. The mayor expressed hope that this year situation of drains would be improved during monsoon season due to drain cleaning works. He said that he is visiting drains on daily basis to check the condition of drains and bring improvement in the flow of water. Wasim said that no negligence would be tolerated in this work and he himself would monitor all works, major drains were cleaned by us and small drains by district municipal corporations.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saifur Rehman, Director Municipal Services Nauman Arshad, Director Coordination Masood Alam and other officers were present on this occasion.

Meanwhile, the US Consul General in Karachi Joanne Wagner called on the mayor in his office in KMC Building on Tuesday. The mayor congratulated her on her posting as a consul general in Karachi and informed her about the affairs and works of the KMC.

He said that Karachi offers lucrative opportunities to investors. Both countries can benefit from it and promote the trade and investment. On the occasion, the mayor presented her with a memento.