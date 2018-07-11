Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Caretaker Minister for Transport and Mass Transit Authority Colonel (r) Dost Muhammad Chandio on Tuesday said that route of Green Line Bus Project should be extended to Keamari Dockyard so as to facilitate maximum Karachiites. He said this while presiding over a meeting regarding Green Bus Line at his office, said a statement.

Secretary Transport Saeed Awan, Chief Engineer Karachi Infrastructure Development Company Nisar Ahmed Sario, Manager KIDCL Lt Col (r) Zaid Shamshad, Manager MEP KIDCL Shafi M Chachar, Director EA Taveer Ahmed and others attended meeting. The Minister held out assurance to company to resolve their issues pertaining to Green Lines and added, land would be acquired for bus depot at Surjani Project.

He was of view that Green Line was an important project which would reduce the traffic problems of the metropolis and provide quality transport facilities to Karachiites.

On the occasion, the minister was briefed that green line was 22 kilometers’ federal government funded project.

In first phase hundred buses would ply on the route. In this regard international bidding process would be carried out.

The minister further informed that for the security of project private security company has already been hired through a competitive bidding process.