Share:

KANDHKOT - A minor drowned in a fish pond at Tangwani village on Tuesday. Abdul Qadir, 5, resident of Tangwani village drowned into a fish pond. Local villagers said that children of the area were playing in daily routine near their houses suddenly Qadir's feet slipped into a fish pond and he drowned. After incident, children informed us about this tragedy as soon as family members and local villagers rushed to the spot and fished out the body and later, shifted the body to nearby hospital for autopsy.