KARACHI - The political parties are all set to expedite their election campaign in Karachi as Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will hold the public gathering on July 15 and 22 respectively.

The MMA had earlier announced holding the ‘historical’ public gathering at Hasan Square on July 15, whereas the PTI announced Tuesday that they would also be holding ‘Jalsa’ at Bagh-e-Jinnah a week after the MMA’s one.

In this connection, the MMA Karachi President Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman formed a committee headed by Engr Sabir which would oversee the entire affairs of the gathering. Hafiz Naeem chaired a high level meeting at Idara-e-Noor Haq to review the arrangements wherein the MMAs candidates were also present who presented their overall performance report before the MMA leadership.

The MMA leader advised the nominated MNAs and MPAs to start door-to-door election campaign to conveyance the masses to participate in the public gathering at large numbers. Hafiz Naeem said that the public gathering of 15-July has significant importance, as the election campaign of MMA would expedite after that.

He directed his workers to expand thier election campaign to streets of the city, as the concept of no-go areas had been eliminated. He further said that the MMA would produce astonishing results in the general elections, hoping that the alliance of religious parties would get more seats than the general elections 2002. The MMA Supreme leader and candidate of NA-242 Asadullah Bhutto also spoke on the occasion, saying that now the city is completely free from terrorism and targeted killings. He asked the people to come out on 25th July and cast their vote by stamping on “Book”.

Separately, the PTI also announced holding the public gathering which will be addressed by the chairman Imran Khan, who is also the party’s candidate from NA 243.