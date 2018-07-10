Share:

NOORPUR THAL-MMA candidate from PP-84 constituency Malik Waris Jasra said that MMA would raise living standards of lower sections of the society including government servants, industrial workers and farmers after coming to power.

Addressing corner meetings in his constituency PP-84, he said that wages of the factory workers would be increased and the industrial and farm workers would be made stakeholders in the industrial and farm production. He said that the country's economy was primarily linked to agriculture but the feudal lords and capitalists had been exploiting the farmers and had made the lives of farm workers miserable.

PTI MEN DEFECT TO N

PTI Noorpur Thal tehsil general secretary Rana Khalid called on PML-N Youth Wing Punjab vice president Malik Khalid Awan and announced his defection to the PML-N along with his companions. They all expressed complete confidence in the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif. They also announced to support PML-N candidates Malik Shakir Bashir Awan from NA-94 and Malik Muhammad Waris Kallu from PP-84.

Public co-op sought for transparent polls





GUJRANWALA-City Police Officer [CPO] Dr Moeen Masood appealed to citizens to cooperate with police and informed them about any illegal activity in their areas so that a peaceful atmosphere could be ensured for free, fair and impartial elections in the district.

The CPO vowed to strictly implement the ban on wall chalking, arms exhibition and use of loud speakers. He warned that stern action would be taken against the violators. He said that Gujranwala district police had launched a special campaign against illegal arms, adding that they had recovered 68 illegal weapons and registered 53 cases against the accused during a crackdown.

On the other hand, traffic police have arrested six more youths for doing wheelies form different areas of the city. In-charge Anti-Wheelies Squad Zaheer Abbas along with his team was on a routine patrol when he found six youths doing wheelies. He ordered his team to arrest the youths. The order was obeyed. Cases were registered against the youths.