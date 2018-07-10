Share:

KAMALIA-A Mehfil-e-Mushaira was organised by a literary society, Bazm Farogh-e-Adab Kamalia here the other day. Iqrar Mustafa, president of the literary society chaired the literary colloquium. Prominent literary figure, Aatif Mirza, was the chief guest.

Honorary Guests included M Shafiq Shahid Malik and Haji Rehmat Ali Aziz. Iqrar Mustafa, Dr Iftikhar Anjum, Haji Rehmat Ali Aziz, Zahid Tauqeer, M Shafiq Shahid Malik, Saleem Raza Ansari, Qasim Shabbir Bhatti, Hafiz Saifullah and Ramazan Shahid recited their beautiful poems.

The participants highly appreciated their work.

In an introductory speech, Bazm Farogh-e-Adab Kamalia chairman M Shafiq Shahid Malik welcomed the newly nominated officials of the literary society and emphasized unity and consensus among the members.

In his address, Bazm Farogh-e-Adab Kamalia president Iqrar Mustafa expressed his views on different literary aspects and promotion of art in life.

The participants also mourned death of senior journalist and literary figure Sajjad Khan Kharal. They offered Fateha for rest of his soul in peace.