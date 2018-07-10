Share:

MULTAN-PTI Vice Chairman Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi has warned that the politics of agitation launched by the PML-N will jeopardise security of the country.

Addressing corner meetings here in UCs 49, 52 and 25 here on Tuesday, he said that the PML-N leadership and workers should accept court verdicts against them.

He said that the masses have recognised true faces of both Nawaz Sharif and Zardari and now they will not get trapped by the PML-N or PPP. He said that both Nawaz and Zardari are national dacoits but Imran Khan got initiated Sharif's accountability and now it was Zardari's turn.

He lashed out at Zardari and said that Zardari delivered more harm to the PPP than any dictator. He said that the PPP vanished with the death of Bibi and today PPP could not find even candidates to accept its tickets. He claimed that the PPP is wiped out from Punjab and it is also on decline in Sindh.

He said that the past of Sharifs was evident that they always either struck a deal in terms of NRO or went in exile instead of going to jail. He said that the courts gave sufficient opportunities to Sharif but he completely failed to defend himself. He warned that Nawaz Sharif's politics of agitation would deliver harm to the country. He suggested to the PML-N to accept verdicts against its leadership.

He claimed that the PTI fought for the existence of Pakistan. He said that the PTI wants supremacy of law in the country and wants to bring the system of justice. He asked the nation to support Imran khan in this election as country's progress, prosperity and security were subject to PTI's success.

TEST FOR ADMISSION ON JULY 15

The combined test for admissions to College of Engineering and Technology, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), will take place at BZU on July 15.

Focal person for the test Engr Akhlaq Ahamd disclosed that a total of 5,555 students were going to take the test and committees had been constituted to make arrangements. He said that shelter, drinking water and transport would be arranged for the students and their parents. He said that the BZU shuttle service would start operating from two major points-Chowk Kumharanwala and Chungi No-9-on the test day.