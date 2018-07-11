Share:

LAHORE - Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Secretary Saqib Zafar asked paramedical staff of hospitals to play their effective role in the providing better healthcare services to patients besides making a patient-friendly atmosphere in the hospitals.

He said this while talking to a joint delegation of paramedics of different teaching hospitals of Lahore, who called on the secretary.

The delegation informed the secretary about their reservations about outsourcing of non-clinical services, issues of daily wages employees, matters related to their service structure and release of special allowance after up-gradation of the employees.

Special Secretary Usman Mouzam was also present on this occasion. Saqib assured the visitors of addressing their concerns.

He said that steps should be taken to resolve the issue according to the rules and regulations.