AHMEDPUR EAST-PML-N has decided to launch 'Jail Bharo Tehreek' if the NAB arrested former premier Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz on their expected arrival at Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore on 13th from London.

PML-N sources said that the party activists and leaders will offer arrests as a mark of protest against the accountability court verdict. They further revealed that "Jail Bharo Tehreek" would be spread in three phases. In the first phase, 100 PML-N central and provincial leaders, senators, ex-MNAs and ex-MPAs will offer arrests in Lahore on 13th July. In second phase, arrests of approximately 200 central and provincial leaders including Lord Mayor and deputy mayors Lahore, union council chairmen and vice chairmen would follow suit.

In the third phase, 5,000 provincial, district and tehsil office-bearers of PML-N and councillors will offer their arrests to the police for shifting to jails in Lahore and all the district headquarters of Punjab. Directions have been issued from PML-N central secretariat in Model Town Lahore to the PML-N leaders, they said. Meanwhile, ex-PML-N MPA Qazi Adnan Farid returned to Ahmedpur East after attending a meeting in Lahore. He has been assigned to prepare PML-N activists for arrests.

Meanwhile, the PML-N central secretariat Model town Lahore has directed PML-N leaders, activists, ex-MNAs, ex-MPAs party tickets holders, heads of local bodies institutions and councillors to reach at Lahore airport so an arousing reception be given to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his daughter on their return from UK. A caravan of PML-N activists headed by Qazi Adnan will leave for Lahore, they said. PML-N candidate for PP 253 Ahmedpur East Qazi Adnan Farid inaugurated his main election office at Kutchehry Road.

It was largely attended by PML-N activists, citizens and councillors. Qazi Adnan Farid in his address said that he served the masses with dedication. He claimed to win election on the basis of his five years performance. He stated that PML-N had vote bank in city Ahmedpur East while he implemented a large number of development schemes in the city and rural areas. Qazi Adnan said that if people elected him for second term, he would complete his development agenda.