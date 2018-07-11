Share:

rawalpindi - As many as 8 leaders and workers of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Tuesday have obtained pre-arrest bails from court of laws in the cases registered against them by police for refraining law enforcers from arresting Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar during his arrival in Rawalpindi.

The courts have accepted their interim bail application in return of surety bonds of Rs 50000 each and adjourned the hearing till July 18, 2018.

The PML-N leaders and workers, who obtained pre-arrest bails, include Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, his son Barrister Danial Chaudhry, Malik Abrar Ahmed, Malik Shakil Ahmed Awan, Raja Hanif Advocate, Rahat Masood Qadusi, Maqbool Ahmed Khan and Raja Mushtaq.

According to details, the PML-N leaders and workers approached court of District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Rawalpindi through their lawyers and filed applications to get pre arrest bails in the three cases registered against them by police on plaintiff of NAB investigators on charges of stopping NAB team from arresting Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar by using workers as human shield.

However, the DSP has marked their bail applications to Additional Session Judges Nadia Ikram, Atta Rabbani and Hakim Khan. The three judges have granted pre arrest bails to the N leaguers leaders and workers against surety bonds of Rs 50000 each and postponed the hearing in the cases till July 18, 2018. The judges also directed the police to submit the case records before the courts on the next date of hearing.

On the other hand, police station City officials have managed to arrest four leaders and workers of N league including Shaukat Butt and locked them behind bars. Police have also launched a hunt for the other leaders and workers of PML-N involved in shielding Capt (retd) Muhammad Safdar to avoid his arrest by team of NAB while holding public rallies in Rawalpindi.