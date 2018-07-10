Share:

NOORPUR THAL-The Election Commission of Pakistan [ECP] has concluded a training session for presiding officers and senior presiding officers at Govt High School, Noorpur Thal.

According to Khushab District Training Coordinator Muhammad Ismail, the participants were imparted comprehensive training regarding collection of election material, start of polling process, polling of normal, tender and challenge votes, counting, preparation of result, result transmission through hard copy etc.

He said that Master Trainers of the Election Commission included Malik Sarfraz Ahmed Awan, Madam Shakeela Nasir, Attaur Rehman Malik, Muhammad Nawaz, Mazhar Hayat, Malik Ahmed Khan and others. Returning Officer Asif Niaz and Assistant Returning Officer Sheikh Amjad Ejaz of PP-84 visited the school, inspected the training session and expressed satisfaction.

Muhammad Ismail also thanked In-charge Cluster Training Centre Noorpur Thal Malik Sultan Sikander Awan for his cooperation for holding of training workshop.