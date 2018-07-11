Share:

KARACHI - Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) Karachi Computing and Engineering faculty, BS-Computer Science, Software Engineering and Telecom and MCS final year student’s projects posters exhibition held on Tuesday on the main university campus. Associate Dean, Computing and Engineering faculty, Dr Asim Imdad inaugurated the exhibition, said a statement on Tuesday. Around 50 projects posters were displayed at the exhibition on the topics of Traffic Control Signal on Digital Processing, Drug Compression and Blood Donation System and other topics. The students also presented projects regarding improvement in the University day to day working such as MAJU online classroom & lecture archiving system, MAJU Leave Management System, Employees Information System, Online Hostel Allocation System and Online Teachers Recruitment System. Speaking on this occasion, chief guest Dr Asim Imdad said that one of the major focuses of this exhibition is to establish a link with the industry to partake in the projects which are of mutual interests.