LAHORE - Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association has blamed central bank for allegedly discriminating in disbursement of textile exporters' refund claims.

PRGMEA Senior Vice Chairman Sheikh Luqman Amin has invited the attention of SBP Governor Tariq Bajwa to the issue of delay in payment of refunds particularly to the textile exporters by the SBP Sialkot branch. He said this branch of central bank is favouring other sectors and victimizing the exporters of textile apparel industry, who have not been paid even refunds under the previous Export Package of the PM. He appealed to the governor to direct the branch offices for early release of refund amount without any delay, as more than 30 percent cash flow was blocked since long in the shape of sales tax refund and Customs rebate, which is adversely damaging cash liquidity.

He said that the major amount of the previous Rs180 billion Export Package, which was processed from January 2017, has not be received by the value-added textile exporters. He said that the central bank should also take steps for the removal of hurdles hindering exports of textile sector.

He said that SBP regional office is presently scrutinizing the cases after two years of submission and raising the unjustified objections, which is adversely damaging cash liquidity. He said that value-added textile exporters are battling hard for their survival in the global market.

He requested the SBP governor to look into the matter.

He said that there is a big confusion in SBP Sialkot regional office regarding Master Bill of Lading in DDT and DLTL Schemes, who are demanding MBL, though it is not being practiced in other branches. He said that the SBP should clear the cases according to the rules and regulations in their true spirit.

He said the government initiative, if implemented timely, will surely provide relief to the exporters.