MIRPURKHAS - Scores of Solangi community people including women staged a protest against Malir police for torture of women and arrest of two persons at local press club on Tuesday.

The protest was led by Zaman and Akram Solangi, they raised slogans against Malir police and demanded the IG police to take notice and release their detained persons.

Talking to the media, they said that the police entered forcibly into their houses and tortured the women and detained two persons Jumman Solangi and Rasool Bux Solangi. They said that two years back Shehzadi and Momal married with Murtaza Solangi and Allah Bachayo Solangi at Karachi where they were tortured brutally various times by their husbands and they returned here.

They blamed that Allah Bachayo Solangi had registered false FIR with at Malir police station against them. They demanded the IG police to take immediate notice into this matter and take action against illegal step of the police.

BUDGET

Mirpurkhas district council presented the annual budget for 2018-19 of Rs499.9 million in which included last year saving Rs154 million while expenditure will be Rs499.8 million as budget meeting held here on Tuesday at District council hall Mirpurkhas in chairmanship of Mir Anwer Ali Khan Talpure. Presenting the annual budget, chairman Anwer said that for new development works allocated RS250 million while earmarked Rs66.4 million for ongoing development schemes.

He expressed that Rs7.5 million allocated for purchasing office expenses, electricity and power bills and buying of fire brigade. In contingency head allocated Rs25 million and in head of salaries of employees Rs71.9 million.

He said that for pension head allocated Rs54.5 million. He further said that for public school Mirpurkhas Rs500,000, press clubs Mirpurkhas Rs150,000, district bar association Mirpurkhas Rs100,000, Rs50,000 for flower show, Rs3 million for facing natural disaster.

The chairman added that despite short resources efforts continued to provide basic facilities to the masses and stressed need of massive spirit for building and progress in the district. The council members congratulated for present best budget and asked to allocate more than budget for development works by reducing excess expenditures. They said that development schemes that provide more than benefit to the masses should be given priority. They demanded the engineers and contractors to complete the development schemes within their stipulated time and ensure use of standard materials. All the members of district council have approved unanimously the above annual budget of district council Mirpurkhas.