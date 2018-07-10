Share:

ATTOCK: Former Attock District Nazim Major (r) Tahir Sadiq, PTI candidate for NA-55, NA-56 and PP-3 Attock, said that the youth of this country would be given better job opportunities for becoming able to serve Pakistan in a better way.

He said this while addressing a corner meeting at the residence of President Imambargah Punjtani Syed Raza Haider Naqvi where more than 50 Syed families announced their support to PTI candidates-Major Tahir Sadiq and Syed Yawar Bukhari.

On the occasion, former MPA Syed Ejaz Hussain Bukhari, senior vice president Imambargah Punjtani Athar Zaidi, Col Dr Sajjad Naqvi, Nasir Rizvi, Qaiser Jameel and Sohail Jeffery were present.

Tahir Sadiq said that the youth of the country was facing frustration because of unemployment and unavailability of better opportunities for livelihood. He added that the PTI, after coming to power, would take care of youths who were the future of the country. Sadiq said that the PTI's first priority was to bring an end to corruption in the country and bring back the plundered money from offshore accounts to strengthen national economy.

PTI PP-253 candidate begins mass contact

AHMEDPUR EAST: PTI candidate for PP-253 Ahmedpur East Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi has started mass contact campaign in his constituency.

In this connection during corner meeting, PML-N councillor Haji Fida Hussain announced his support for him. The meeting was also attended by his father former deputy speaker Punjab Assembly Sahibzada Muhammad Usman Abbasi and others.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI candidate Sahibzada Muhammad Gazain Abbasi criticised his rival PML-N nominee Qazi Adnan Farid and alleged that the latter had failed to do any good for Ahmedpur East during his five years term in the previous government. "He did not fulfilled his election commitment to upgrade the status of Tehsil Ahmedpur East to district besides installation of water filtration plants in city Ahmedpur East and its adjoining rural areas," he pointed out. He claimed that PTI would sweep the election and would form government in the centre along with governments in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.–Staff Reporter

TLP candidate's brother escapes bullet

HAFIZABAD: Syed Usman Haider Naqvi, younger brother of Barrister Syed Waseemul Hassan Naqvi, Tehreek-e-Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah (TLYR) candidate for PP-70, escaped unhurt miraculously when a stray bullet hit his car near Ramke Chattha Bus Stand Tuesday evening. The bullet hit the tyre and windowpanes of the vehicle. No one was hurt. According to police, Barrister Syed Waseemul Hassan Naqvi and others were on way to nearby villages in connection with electioneering. His brother parked his car near the bus stand when all of a sudden a bullet hit the car and smashed a tyre and windowpanes.

It is said that the gun of security guard of Kashmir Travellers went off accidently and the bullet hit one of the tyres and windowpanes of the car. Usman Naqvi who was setting in the vehicle escaped unhurt. Police have arrested the security guard and are investigating.