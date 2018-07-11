Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan public and private sectors, including different departments and institutions, have announced donations for the constructions of Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam.

The donors said that nation has a proven track record for generously contributing towards welfare projects and this fund raising movement shall also get desired momentum to help generate required funds at a very fast pace. It is high time to work as a nation and overcome this menace of water scarcity through a national resolve to leave behind a better and prosperous country for our future generations, they added.

According to a press release, all officers of Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) will donate their two-day salary; while officials from BPS 1 to 16 will contribute one-day salary to Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund - 2018, established in light of the Supreme Court's historic decision for construction of the two vital projects to increase water storage capacity to meet the increasing requirement of water in the country.

It is pertinent to mention that there are more than 17,500 employees of Wapda including officers and officials in the country. The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has also announced to contribute funds to the Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Dam Fund - 2018 for national cause.

In this regard, officers of SNGPL will donate their 2 days while subordinate staff will donate 1 day salary to the relevant fund.

The Bank of Punjab has also announced that in order to support decision of the Chief Justice of Pakistan to establish Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Fund - 2018 for construction of two important dams.

The Bank of Punjab has decided to contribute Rs10 million towards the "Diamer Bhasha and Mohmand Fund - 2018".

The employees of CMC (Pvt) Ltd will also donate one day's salary to the announced fund for construction of Diamer-Bhasha and Mohmand dams. In doing so, CMC (Pvt) Ltd has become the first private sector firm to pledge a contribution to the fund.

Pakistan is experiencing the worst-ever water crisis which is going to impact the future of the nation. Millions of people are suffering all over the country and the number may go further up. The donors believe that as responsible citizens, it is their national duty to rise up to the occasion and do whatever is within the means to help the country.

Meanwhile the LCCI, the elected representative body of the Lahore business community, has not yet announced any donation for the dams, however, it criticized the serious water shortage in dams, saying that country would be facing irreparable loss if new water reservoirs/dams are not built.

The LCCI President Malik Tahir Javaid said that water storage capacity has gone down horribly and all those are responsible who are opposing the important water and power projects. Pakistan is an agrarian economy and cannot afford water dearth at any cost but unfortunately no strategy has been evolved to resolve this major issue.

He said that country is dependent on only two big dams including Tarbela and Mangla. It is a matter of concern that water storage capacity of the two dams has been reduced significantly and situation would be more concerning with the passage of time.

"Lack of storage reservoirs and wastage are the biggest reasons of terrible water shortage in the country. Ongoing water crisis is a result of putting Kala Bagh Dam into dispute while previous year, around 12 million acre feet water wasted to sea during that is equal to the capacity of two big-dams", the LCCI president said.