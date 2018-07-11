Share:

rawalpindi - Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Hussain Durani has directed the government officials to take all possible steps to facilitate the general public and finish all the pending work. He said the government officials should also make efforts for holding free and fair general elections by acting upon the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

“The government officials should also evolve a comprehensive mechanism to tackle with other issues such as dengue, polio and flood in the division,” he said. The Chief Secretary issued these instructions while addressing a meeting held to review the performance of different government run departments regarding general elections 2018 here on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Capt (retd) Saif Anjum, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Umer Jahangir, Additional Commissioner Coordination Tariq Salam Marwat, Election Commissioner Rawalpindi Dr Usman Qamar Nazir and other officials. The DCs of Attock, Jhelum and Chakwal also participated in the high level meeting through video conferencing.

Chief Secretary Punjab Akbar Hussain Durani said all the government officers should serve the masses with dedication and commitment so that the maladies of the public could be resolved. He said government officers should also play an active role in holding free and fair elections 2018 according to instructions issued by ECP. Commissioner and DC Rawalpindi on the occasion briefed the Chief Secretary that the district government has finalised all the arrangements regarding the general elections 2018. They said the district government is also imparting training to the election staff besides providing them with vehicles. They informed the Secretary that all the candidates that are involved in violation of code of conduct of ECP are being issued showcause notices. They informed the chief secretary that only one confirmed dengue patient was detected in Rawalpindi so far. They also told him that an effective anti polio campaign is also going on in the division.