KARACHI:- Overseas Pakistani workers remitted 19.623 billion dollars during fiscal year 2017-18, showing a growth of 1.4 percent compared with $19.351 billion received during the same period in the preceding year. During June 2018, the inflow of workers' remittances amounted to $1594.41 million, compared to $1771.21 million during May 2018, said a SBP statement on Tuesday.