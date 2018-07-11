Share:

Lahore - The National Accountability Bureau on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two more suspects including a police officer in an ongoing land scam.

A spokesman for the anti-graft authority said that former SHO Barki police station Naveed Azam Chaudhry and another accused Farmaish Ali were arrested by NAB over allegations of gaining pecuniary advantages from chief culprit Nadeem Ahmed. The arrests were made in the Home Land Real Estate case over alleged financial embezzlement worth billions of rupees. According to the NAB officials, former SHO Naveed Azam Chaudhry did not registering any case against accused Nadeem Ahmed who was involved in cheating public at large and misappropriation of huge amounts collected from general public despite receiving a number of complaints against him.

Investigations further revealed that Chaudhry illegally obtained numerous assets and properties in the name of his spouse. Chaudhry also received illegal gratifications of three million rupees from accused Nadeem Ahmed for not initiating criminal proceedings against him. Chaudhry was handed over to NAB on 14-day physical remand after he was produced before Accountability Court. Another accused Farmaish Ali allegedly received Rs 15 million from Nadeem Ahmed. Earlier, Lahore NAB arrested four accused in the same case.