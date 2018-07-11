Share:

ISLAMABAD - Tayyab Aslam Tuesday thrashed Farhan Mehboob 3-0 in the $10,000 Jubilee Insurance Pakistan Squash Championship Circuit-III semifinals at the RKJK Squash Complex, Fleet Club Karachi.

The men’s first semifinal proved to be a one-sided affair as Tayyab played outstanding squash and dominated the entire encounter fully and never allowed former squash champion Farhan Mehboob to make a comeback. Tayyab won the first game 11-1 with utmost ease and faced some resistance in the second game to take it 11-4. When Tayyab was leading the third game 4-1, Farhan shook hands and quit the game.

In the second semifinal, Farhan Zaman was too good for Israr Ahmed as the former Pakistan No 1 Zaman took the match 3-0. He won the first game 14-12 after a tough battle but then he won the next two 11-6 and 11-7 to register a victory and booked berth in the final against Tayyab Aslam.

ZAFAR SISTERS VIE FOR TOP HONOUR IN FINAL: In the $5000 women event, both the sisters Faiza Zafar and Madina Zafar won their respective semifinals to set an all-sister final. In the first semifinal, it was easy ride for Pakistan No 1 Faiza Zafar, who outclassed Komal Khan 3-0. She won the first game 11-6, took the second 11-5 and won the third without conceding a single game 11-0.

Madina Zafar had to dig deep to beat Riffat Khan 3-2 in a nail-biting encounter. Riffat won the first game 3-11 and second 6-11. It was all that Riffat could get from the match as Madina made a strong comeback and won the third game 11-6, fourth 12-10 and was leading 7-2 in the fifth game, when Riffat retired.