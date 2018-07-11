Share:

KARACHI - As many as three children died and 19 persons including women sustained injuries due to tyre burst of vehicle on coastal highway.

As per spokesperson of Pakistan Coastal Guard, on its way from Karachi to Sibi the tyre of single cabin vehicle burst near Omara on coastal highway due to which the vehicle lost its balance and overturned. Resultantly three children died on spot while 16 women and 3 men were injured in accident. The bodies and injured were shifted to the Omara Naval hospital where the injured are being provided medical assistance.