­OKARA-Two persons were booked for exhibiting weapons in rally of Syed Samsam Ali Shah Bukhari, PTI candidate for NA-141, and Mehr Javed, PTI candidate for PP-183, at Satghara the other day.

The suspects were witnessed with arms in the rally heading towards Kashmir Dairy Farms. Both PTI candidates had arrived in the area for election campaign.

Their supporters started gathering behind them and it formed a rally. Two unknown men were seen flinging arms in the rally. Police attempted to arrest them but they succeeded in fleeing away.

However, a case was registered in Satghara police station under section 11B/188.