rawalpindi - Former interior minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday said he would not go to Lahore to welcome ex-premier Mian Nawaz Sharif upon his return to Pakistan from United Kingdom on July 13, 2018.

“I will not go to Lahore to accord welcome to former president of party Mian Nawaz Sharif even if I was a part of PML-N,’ he said at a presser held in Taxila.

Chaudhry Nisar said that Mian Nawaz Sharif has been giving a lollypop to innocent people of Pakistan by claiming to give respect to vote but the truth is that he himself never paid any respect to his voters.

He said Mian Nawaz Sharif was quite lucky that he ran the country as PM thrice besides retaining office of Chief Minister Punjab once. He said his brother Mian Shehbaz Sharif was also elected as CM. Nisar stressed that he had advised Mian Nawaz not to confront with state institutions but he did not put his ears and faced disqualification. “I don’t think there any wrong advice for which Mian Nawaz Sharif stabbed me in the back,” he said. He said he would soon reveal why he quit PML-N because of Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz.

Chaudhry Nisar, who is contesting general elections from four seats as an independent candidate, said the arrests made by NAB are not a good sign and would make the elections controversial.

“I was the first person who condemned arrest of PML-N candidate Engineer Qamar ul Islam Raja by NAB,” he said. Nisar said he is not going to introduce any jeep group rather it was he who liked and requested election commission of Pakistan to allot him jeep as election symbol. He also denied his contact with any independent candidate for support in general elections 2018.

He said being interior minister he hosted a farewell dinner in honour of former DG ISI Gen (retd) Zaheer ul Islam with permission of the than prime minister of Pakistan Mian Nawaz Sharif. “But Mian Nawaz Sharif never expressed his apprehensions with me regarding the dinner in honour of former spy agency chief,” he said. Pakistan is facing strategic, economical and political threats but nobody is paying heed, he said.

He said he is running an election campaign in four constituencies to gain public support to win general elections 2018.